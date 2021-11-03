With international travel still slowly clawing its way back, there has never been a more affordable time to treat the family to a big-five safari in SA. Whether you’re road-tripping to the coast, or want to celebrate the end of another difficult year, these four lodges won’t disappoint when it comes to family-friendly big-five adventures.

The Western Cape isn’t usually associated with memorable safaris, but Sanbona Wildlife Reserve offers an entirely unique big five experience amid the arid plains of the Klein Karoo. This 58,000ha reserve is a three-hour drive from Cape Town, but equally makes an easy addition to a Garden Route beach holiday or a leisurely cruise through the winelands of Route 62.

Remember, though, that this is the Karoo, not the Lowveld, so don’t expect wildlife leaping out around every corner. While you’ll almost certainly spot four of the big five, alongside a host of plains game, it’s the landscape that’s the real star here, with expansive open plains and dramatic mountains framing valleys in which wildlife follows the river courses.