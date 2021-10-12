While the world of travel took a timeout this past year, savvy hoteliers have been hard at work crafting memorable new destinations. From Manchester to Rajasthan to the buzzy streets of South Beach, these three new addresses won’t disappoint on your next global gallivant.

Doghouse Manchester

Since their first brews flowed from the taps in 2007, UK-based BrewDog have shaken the craft beer market by the scruff, with cheeky advertising, social media campaigns and out-the-box thinking. Their carbon neutral efforts have given them sustainability street-cred, while aggressive global expansion — including perhaps Cape Town in the future — make them one of the most exciting drinks brands right now.

And they’ve entrenched that brand appeal with the Doghouse Manchester, a hotel that’s all about the brew. That starts at check-in, when the first thing the concierge will do is pour you a draught. Upstairs, there are 18 rooms to choose from, each with signature BrewDog touches. Fancy a seasonal ale while you’re in the shower? No problem, it comes equipped with a bar fridge stocked with beers. Each room also features a tap with free-flowing draught beer, and a stash of vinyls celebrating local acts to spin on the turntable. Feeling inspired? There’s a guitar in each room for your best Oasis cover. Downstairs there’s an impressive taproom with 30 brews on offer, along with a buzzing rooftop bar.