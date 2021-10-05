Mauritius reopens its borders to South African visitors at the start of October, offering vaccinated travellers the freedom to fly in and flop on a lounger, or head out and explore without the need to quarantine. Unvaccinated? You’ll need to fork out for 14 days of hotel quarantine. That’s a no-brainer.

And while Ile Maurice has plenty of lazy charms to tempt you into an island holiday, it’s not the only show in town. Scattered across this gorgeous corner of the Indian Ocean you’ll find a clutch of other tropical beauties waiting to welcome visitors once again.

Mauritius is the largest island in the group called the Mascarenes — named for the Portuguese navigator Pedro Mascarenhas, who stopped by in April 1512 – but the others all share the same volcanic origins and laid-back island charm.