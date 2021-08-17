The list of Unesco World Heritage Sites celebrates the earth’s most remarkable features: places where nature or humanity, often both, have carved out a truly unique corner of the planet. There are sites that mark cultural and evolutionary milestones, or natural wonders not yet damaged by the march of progress. These are remarkable destinations; places worth protecting, and deserving of a slot on your travelling bucket list.

To date, the list of World Heritage Sites stretches to more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including 10 in SA. And, it’s recently become a little longer, with the addition of 34 new sites across the globe. So, with the world opening up and with it the opportunity to dust off our passports, it’s time to start dreaming again. Make these five top of the list.

Ivindo National Park, Gabon

This remarkable national park in northern Gabon preserves 300,000ha of largely pristine rainforest, home to rare forest elephant, western lowland gorilla and chimpanzees. Spend enough time here and you may also be rewarded with sightings of African golden cat, or one of three species of pangolin that call the park home.