There’s something about the long, lonely roads of the Karoo. As wide-open plains give way to lofty rugged peaks, and windmills creak above lonely farmhouses, you can just about feel your shoulders settle. Your jaw unclenches, breath comes more slowly, and all those deadlines and overflowing inboxes start to feel less important. That’s the Karoo landscape working its magic, and putting life into perspective.

And it’s the magical pull of those landscapes that take centre stage at the latest addition to Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, a 13,000-hectare tract of, well, not much at all, in the northern reaches of the Eastern Cape.

The reserve is one of a handful in the area working hard to reclaim neglected farmland, restore the landscape and return wildlife to the Karoo. On Mount Camdeboo the handful of luxury lodges offer no end of creature comforts and safari adventure, but at the pair of newly opened mountaintop pods you’ll find an entirely different perspective on those gloriously empty plains.