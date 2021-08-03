Vergelegen has added another reason to visit this historic estate in the Cape winelands, with the new Nguni Café pop-up restaurant offering locals an affordable bite and the chance to commune with the herd of eye-catching Nguni cattle.

The pop-up is pitched on the edge of Vergelegen’s lush pastures; a steel and glass marquee with a spacious terrace overlooking the fields. Here the estate’s large herd of Ngunis wander about the fields; chewing the cud, lowing balefully and generally doing what cows do. Occasionally a frisky one will attempt an escape over the fence, which sees the herdsmen chasing after them. Think of it as a meal and a show.

Straw is scattered about for an authentic farmyard feel, while the views scamper across the fields to the distant Hottentots Holland Mountains. On a crisp blue winter’s day you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more pleasant spot in the Cape.