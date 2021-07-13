“Oysters will always be on the Knysna Oyster Festival programme,” enthuses Colleen Durant, general manager of local tourism organisation Visit Knysna. “Visitors can select from a number of outlets, and our restaurants have pivoted to now offer takeaway oyster options.”

A fine place to find them is 34 South in the Knysna Waterfront, where wild oysters harvested from the Cape shoreline are served simply on crushed ice and lemon. More adventurous palates can look out for the Asian oysters dressed with garlic, soya sauce and rice wine vinegar, or the oyster ceviche, where fresh oysters are diced and marinated in lime juice with red onion, tomato and coriander.

Alongside the bivalves, the array of outdoor races and challenges were another highlight of the festival, and this year have shifted to become virtual events.

Take the Knysna Forest Marathon — with 10km, 21km and 42km options — for example. In previous years the start line would be packed with competitors, while this year gives runners the opportunity to run the race virtually, in your hometown, or along a handful of suggested routes in and around Knysna.