It’s more than a year since travel got complicated, but if an international foray is your heart’s desire, there are a few spots currently open to us. There might be no better time than now, while much of the world is still in hiding and there are brilliant bargains to be bagged. None of the destinations here require quarantines, though you will need a negative PCR test before you leave and before you head back home. The window period differs from country to country. Unless otherwise specified, all of the wish-list lodgings mentioned will do the PCR test for your return in-house.

1. THE ISLANDS OF TANZANIA

The main island in the Tanzanian archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its idyllic beaches, tropical waters, and brilliant marine life. For something more exclusive, though, try Pemba island to Zanzibar’s north or Mnemba island, a speedboat dash away off Zanzibar’s northeast coast.

WISH LIST

1. Kwanini The Manta Resort on Pemba: Reopening on 1 June, this already luxe resort stands out mainly for its Underwater Room — a three-floor suite that floats in the sea, with a submerged bedroom so you can sleep with the fishes (and not in a Godfather sort of way). There are also on-land villas and personal butlers. The exit PCR test has to be done in Mfikiwa, a 90-minute drive. Turn this into an adventure with side trips to an ancient rainforest and a spice farm.