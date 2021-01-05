7. THE END OF OVER-TOURISM?

Happily, a new appreciation for open space and heading off the well-worn tourist track may spell the end of the over-tourism that has blighted so many European cities. Could Venice once more be filled with the colour and clamour of local life, not a battalion of cruise tourists visiting for the day? Will Barcelona’s Las Ramblas return to the vibrant thoroughfare it once was? Let’s hope.

8. FLEXIBILITY IS KING

Things change and lockdowns come and go. As a result, consumers will favour companies that offer the flexibility for us to book, re-book, and cancel without fearing our hard-earned travel budget will be forfeited. High-five here to upstart low-cost airline Lift, which offers multiple changes and cancellation with no penalty.

9. BOOM TIMES AHEAD

We’ll certainly never take travel for granted again. While the heady days of pre-Covid travel may be lost, when we can dust off our passports again we’ll make full use of the opportunity. A survey by Booking.com showed more than 40% of us plan to travel more in the future to make up for a lost year.

“When borders and skies are re-opened, so will the floodgates for travel. I believe once we can go again, we will see an unprecedented surge in demand for travel,” said Gavin Tollman, CEO of Trafalgar.

“The rapid implementation of travel restrictions and border closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown older generations of travellers that the world may no longer be their oyster,” adds Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold, founder of tourism consultancy Destinate. “When planning our next break — whether local or abroad — it best be ‘the trip of a lifetime’… just in case.”