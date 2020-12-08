Our eyes were firmly on America last month and, post-election, mine are still fixed. Only now, they’re on a knockout selection of new hotels that have recently opened there. As soon as I can, I plan to hop on a plane and make the most of a newfound breeze of positivity blowing across the huge nation — and a little of their luxe hospitality too.

1. THE TIMES SQUARE EDITION, New York

For this, I’m even prepared to bend my “Stay away from tourist-trap Times Square” rule. And for a chain hotel, nogal. Yet Marriott International’s Edition Hotels are anything but run of the mill — they are a partnership with the creator of the boutique hotel concept, Ian Schrager. They are also all seriously trendy. In this case, check out the edgy interiors and four restaurants developed by John Fraser, who brings the Michelin stardust. And the liberal use of indoor foliage across the whole place — divine!