The past six months have left us fantasising about cutting loose from reality and setting up shop in a parallel universe of endless, carefree sunny days. Along with all that, we want swims in pristine azure water, salt in our hair, long snoozes on the sand, and cocktails that never, ever end. Okay, okay, we can’t muster up an alternate reality but we could manifest a holiday. And you should too. These beach resorts, scattered as far afield as Jamaica and Greece, seem like the perfect options. Irrespective of whether you’re in the market for a classic European jaunt and old-school hotel vibes or fancy something fun and retro, you’re bound to love at least one of our picks. Most importantly, they ALL offer staggering ocean action and sea views to die for.

1. HOTEL SANTA CATERINA, ITALY

A glam grande dame, the Hotel Santa Caterina in Italy is the best spot on the Amalfi Coast. Perched on the coastline overlooking the blue waters of the Mediterranean sea and framed by flowering purple bougainvillea and fruit trees, it offers travellers a tranquil seaside escape complete with a private beach club for the exclusive use of hotel guests. The late 19th-century villa is a 15-minute walk, or short shuttle ride, from the centre of Amalfi where you can embark on day trips to the likes of Pompeii, Naples, Positano and Sorrento after a few days of blissful rest have quenched your thirst for lazing around.