In a sense, many business jets are the biggest scam on the market, says the head of a local private-charter group. “You don’t have lie-flat seats that you’d get in business class — it’s quite cramped — and you don’t have the array of in-flight services you can now expect on a top-notch airline, such as on-demand food and movies.”

It’s also much noisier than if you were cosseted in the plush surrounds of your mini suite in a Boeing cabin. And then there are the toilets and baggage limitations: cramped ablution facilities and a limited baggage hold. Suddenly, the appeal of going private is somewhat dimmed.

“The fallacy of luxury in a business jet is very real. It’s probably about 100% more comfortable travelling on an airliner than a business jet. Even in the ultimate of luxurious business jets — the Gulfstream 5 — you still don’t have lie-flat beds,” says Riccardo Talevi, head of local charter group King Air Services (he’s also my brother, hence my interest in planes).

You do, however, have the luxury of flying when you want and, more importantly in these stricken Covid times, of deciding with whom you will fly. In terms of social distancing, you’ll probably still be at a greater remove in a first-class cabin than wedged into a tiny Lear. After all, Emirates now offers your own room (that’s not more room, it’s a room) in first class.

Private jets are also subject to the same regulations that govern any intercontinental flight: customs and immigration. Sure, you might not stand in the same queues but you can’t jump them entirely.

The thing is, commercial air travel might not be as dangerous as you believe it to be. Says the International Air Transport Association, “The risk of transmission of Covid-19 from one passenger to another passenger on board is very low. Possible reasons are that customers sit facing forward and not toward each other, seat backs provide a barrier, the use of Hepa filters and the direction of the air flow on board (from ceiling to floor), and the limited movement onboard aircraft once seated add to the onboard protection.” But it’s clear that it will take years for air travel to resume anything approaching its pre-Covid levels.

GET SET TO JET SET

If we haven’t put you off the expense, what are your options, either as a passenger or a business looking to snap up your own vessel?

According to local site Air Charter Service, “A brand new Cessna Citation M2, a light jet that seats seven, costs about $4.5-million at base price; the Learjet 75, a popular midsize jet that seats nine, costs about $13.5-million; and the ultra-luxurious Gulfstream G650, a heavy jet that seats up to 10, has a base price of $64.5-million. If a buyer plans on travelling with more passengers than that, the 17-seat Bombardier Global 6000 costs $60.5-million.”