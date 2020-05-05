For many of us, this time of year – with the approaching Easter holidays – is typically all about the thrill of an imminent getaway. Now, though, we are coming to terms with self- isolation and uncertainty.

For those in search of solace and inspiration, perhaps nothing could be better than the perspective that art and history bring. And thanks to the digital age, and the efforts of some of the world's best museums, some of the finest examples of human ingenuity are only a URL away.

1. MUSÉE D'ORSAY, PARIS

This famous art and textile museum is well known for its distinctive aesthetic. It is housed in a 19th-century Beaux-Arts railway station, and boasts the world's largest collection of Impressionist (and post-Impressionist) artworks: Renoir, Van Gogh, Degas, Cézanne, Monet and Manet are all featured in the museum's extensive miscellany, which has the capacity to keep you occupied for ages.