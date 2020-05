One can "walk" some of the museum's rooms and take a closer look at some of the objets d'art on show by means of panoramic photographs.

6. RIJKSMUSEUM, AMSTERDAM

The 1798 Rijksmuseum, once a component of the Royal Palace, is the most popular museum in the Netherlands and contains a combination of valuable historical and artistic artefacts, including works by Frans Hals, Rembrandt and Vermeer.

Nowhere else are you likely to get a feel for the precise aesthetic made famous by this Golden Age coterie of artists in quite the same way, and you needn't leave the comfort of your couch in order to do so. A Google Street View-format means you can wander its halls without ever getting up.

7. THE J PAUL GETTY MUSEUM, LOS ANGELES

While it was only founded in 1974, this LA institution - a strange architectural spectacle in and of itself - boasts artworks that date back to the 8th century, in addition to 144 medieval manuscripts and photographs and drawings from all over Europe.

It is one of the most famous museums in the world, not least because of the mixture of controversy and fascination that has always attended the multigenerational Getty empire, and it can be toured almost in full from the confines of your home.

EXPLORE MORE WITH THE GOOGLE ART PROJECT

The ultimate meta-museum experience might be a visit to the Google Arts & Culture homepage, which is the sum of a collaborative effort by Google and over 1,000 international cultural institutions.

Some of the tours mentioned above are part of this project, but others include collections from The White House, The Museum of Islamic Art and the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum to name but a few.