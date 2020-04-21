It’s been days, weeks (and months for some) stuck at home, isolating from the world as best we can. Bound to the confines of our four-walled homes, relentlessly seeking ways to keep active and entertained. It’s hard. There are only so many breads one can bake, and only so many kilometres one can run in the tiny backyard. Cyril only knows we need a change of scenery. And that change of scenery comes in the form of virtual tours.

Stimulate your eyeballs, re-awaken your mind, and feast on these glorious scenes from some of the world’s most iconic locations. Take in the views of the dazzling aurora borealis, daydream in a tulip garden, or lose yourself in the roving desert dunes — it’s the sensory overload your lockdown has been waiting for. It’s also fairly meditative as well.