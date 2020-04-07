How about engaging in self-isolation the opulent way? We scoured the globe to find the very best, most indulgent escapes that literally give new meaning to the concept of living in a bubble. Take your pick from the igloos, the geodesic domes, and the round rooms with views. Could you think of anything better than escaping the humans and your worries and just kicking back with uninterrupted views in your own pocket of bliss?

BOLIVIA:

1. Kachi Lodge

Retreat to the Uyuni Salt Flats in central Bolivia for lunar-like luxe. The series of six geodesic dome suites is situated in the middle of this breathtakingly surreal salt pan — the largest of its kind in the world. Chill under the llama- and alpaca-wool blanket in your designer pod or mingle with the flamingoes who call the pan home. Drop by a nearby volcano, check out archaeological sites, or even visit nearby quinoa fields. Then eat the protein-rich grain for dinner, along with other local specialities prepped by the team who run one of the country’s top restaurants, Proyecto Nativa.

TANZANIA:

2. Asilia Highlands Lodge

A little closer to home, take a walk on the wild side by setting up camp in one of Asilia’s eight luxury perspex and canvas dome tents. They’re dotted about and peeking above the lush forests that look onto the Olmoti Volcano, which is just near the world-famous Ngorongoro Crater. We’re mad about the fact that you’ll have views to the Serengeti, and of incandescent African night skies from your room. There are, of course, impressive safari drives on offer — plus bird safaris and crater walks and hikes.