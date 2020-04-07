How about engaging in self-isolation the opulent way? We scoured the globe to find the very best, most indulgent escapes that literally give new meaning to the concept of living in a bubble. Take your pick from the igloos, the geodesic domes, and the round rooms with views. Could you think of anything better than escaping the humans and your worries and just kicking back with uninterrupted views in your own pocket of bliss?
BOLIVIA:
1. Kachi Lodge
Retreat to the Uyuni Salt Flats in central Bolivia for lunar-like luxe. The series of six geodesic dome suites is situated in the middle of this breathtakingly surreal salt pan — the largest of its kind in the world. Chill under the llama- and alpaca-wool blanket in your designer pod or mingle with the flamingoes who call the pan home. Drop by a nearby volcano, check out archaeological sites, or even visit nearby quinoa fields. Then eat the protein-rich grain for dinner, along with other local specialities prepped by the team who run one of the country’s top restaurants, Proyecto Nativa.
TANZANIA:
2. Asilia Highlands Lodge
A little closer to home, take a walk on the wild side by setting up camp in one of Asilia’s eight luxury perspex and canvas dome tents. They’re dotted about and peeking above the lush forests that look onto the Olmoti Volcano, which is just near the world-famous Ngorongoro Crater. We’re mad about the fact that you’ll have views to the Serengeti, and of incandescent African night skies from your room. There are, of course, impressive safari drives on offer — plus bird safaris and crater walks and hikes.
SWITZERLAND:
3. Whitepod eco-luxury hotel
Going to ground in one of the Whitepod suites dotting the mountainside at the beginning of the Alps, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped into a Bond film. And that perhaps gun-toting bad guys on skis might whizz by. Ok, you don’t want that on ANY vacay, but there’s such an undeniable 1980s espionage-chic aesthetic about this hotel setup that they’ve even decorated one of the domed hideouts 007-style. We’d rather stay in something a little comfier (the wood-panelled cosy chalet, in fact), have breakfast in bed, and look over the pine trees in summer and snowy wonderland in winter.
FINLAND
4. Lake Inari Aurora Hut
Now here’s a thing: a glass-walled tent situated on the ice from which you watch the Northern Lights. We know, we’re obsessed with the idea too. Imagine lying on your bed while the pulsating, roving lights of the Aurora come and go overhead? You can, obviously, only visit in winter and these wee glamping shelters are few, so we’d imagine you’d better book well in advance — and sharpish.
5. Aurora Dome
It’s a similar vibe to the hut on Lake Inari but we had to include this dome on Lake Jeris too because, well, look at the gorgeous Lappish-inspired interiors of this bubble. We’d suggest staying in a wooden cabin next door, and then spending a night in one of their comtemporary igloos. They’re lush and sexy but don’t have toilets, so you’ll have to make a 50m dash in your thermals to the loo. Worth it for one night of sky-gazing and snuggling in your own dome, we reckon.
• From the April issue of Wanted 2020.