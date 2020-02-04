FRANCE

3. CHEVAL BLANC, PARIS (Opening June 2020)

Cheval Blanc boasts a number of luxury hotels and resorts globally but the Paris branch might just take this brand to a whole new level. After six long months of renovation, architect Peter Marino has transformed La Samaritaine, a luxury department store, into an exquisite hotel. The design was inspired by the building's art deco heritage and the hotel is filled with furniture displaying the finest French craftsmanship. It will feature a restaurant with top French chef Arnaud Donckele at the helm.

4. BVLGARI HOTEL, PARIS (Opening mid-2020)

Known for its lavish style and opulence, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts is set to open the eighth establishment in its portfolio. Bvlgari Hotel Paris will be at 30 Avenue George V, in the city's most exclusive area for shopping and entertainment. The hotel, designed by Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, will feature a 25m pool, a courtyard garden and a Bvlgari restaurant and bar. Set to open in the next few months, the hotel aims to provide guests with a unique, high-end Bvlgari-style experience.

JAPAN

5. FOUR SEASONS HOTEL, TOKYO (Opening mid-2020)

With the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo in July and August, it comes as no surprise that Japan’s capital is on the list of places to be this year and the hospitality industry and hotel companies are taking advantage of it. Located in the financial heart of the city, Otemachi, a Four Seasons Hotel designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy, is set to open in time for the Games. The hotel will feature four restaurants, offering various dining options from around the world, as well as an extensive events space with a ballroom and a Paris-inspired destination bar.

