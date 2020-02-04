Travel trends are evolving with the new decade. Despite global economic and political instability, people are feeling an increased need to experience the world. The World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 states that global outbound trips increased by 3.9% last year and this is set to continue this year.
According to the travel-trend list released by AFP Relaxnews, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Vienna (Austria), Lille and Paris (France), Rijeka (Croatia), Galway (Ireland), Marrakech (Morocco) and Tokyo (Japan), have been identified as some of the most popular destinations for 2020. Wanted surveyed the landscape and found a bunch of luxury hotels set to open in or close to these trending destinations this year.
So, if one of these places is on your must-visit list, make sure to book into one of these luxe hotels.
DUBAI (United Arab Emirates)
1. ME DUBAI (Opening February 2020)
ME Dubai is the only hotel in the world to have both the interior and exterior designed by the late, legendary architect Zaha Hadid. The luxurious hotel in Dubai's Burj Khalifa district has features including a luxury spa, three in-house restaurants and a magnificent pool deck with beautiful views of the city.
MOROCCO
2. THE OBEROI, MARRAKECH (Opened December 2019)
This five-star property features a sauna, three restaurants, as well as a bar and a terrace with spectacular views of the Atlas Mountains. For the ultimate luxury experience, the hotel also comes with a spa on a natural water body, surrounded by orchards. A plus is that it is close to popular tourist destination the Bahia Palace.
LOOK | Inside The Oberoi, Marrakech Hotel:
FRANCE
3. CHEVAL BLANC, PARIS (Opening June 2020)
Cheval Blanc boasts a number of luxury hotels and resorts globally but the Paris branch might just take this brand to a whole new level. After six long months of renovation, architect Peter Marino has transformed La Samaritaine, a luxury department store, into an exquisite hotel. The design was inspired by the building's art deco heritage and the hotel is filled with furniture displaying the finest French craftsmanship. It will feature a restaurant with top French chef Arnaud Donckele at the helm.
4. BVLGARI HOTEL, PARIS (Opening mid-2020)
Known for its lavish style and opulence, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts is set to open the eighth establishment in its portfolio. Bvlgari Hotel Paris will be at 30 Avenue George V, in the city's most exclusive area for shopping and entertainment. The hotel, designed by Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, will feature a 25m pool, a courtyard garden and a Bvlgari restaurant and bar. Set to open in the next few months, the hotel aims to provide guests with a unique, high-end Bvlgari-style experience.
JAPAN
5. FOUR SEASONS HOTEL, TOKYO (Opening mid-2020)
With the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo in July and August, it comes as no surprise that Japan’s capital is on the list of places to be this year and the hospitality industry and hotel companies are taking advantage of it. Located in the financial heart of the city, Otemachi, a Four Seasons Hotel designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy, is set to open in time for the Games. The hotel will feature four restaurants, offering various dining options from around the world, as well as an extensive events space with a ballroom and a Paris-inspired destination bar.
LOOK | Inside the Four Seasons Hotel, Tokyo:
CROATIA
6. HILTON HOTEL COSTABELLA, RIJEKA (opening mid-2020)
This five-star hotel on a long sandy beach will feature an extensive wellness centre. Offering views of Kvarner Bay, it will have six restaurants, including one on the rooftop with a bar. It will offer a kid’s club, making travelling with your children a pleasure. It is expected to be one of the most modern and best hotels in Croatia.
SPECIAL MENTION:
7. HE ARCTIC BATH HOTEL, LAPLAND (Opening February 2020)
Because Scandinavian destinations are always, in our opinion, ultra-cool, chic and worth visiting any time, it is only fair that we give special mention to the unique and fascinating Arctic Bath Hotel set to open soon in Sweden's far north.
Floating on the tranquil waters of the Lule River, this luxurious hotel and wellness centre was designed by architects Bertil Harstrom and Johan Kauppi. It will have 12 cabins, six of which will be over water and connected to the shore by footbridges. Its restaurant will showcase contemporary Scandinavian cuisine and the spa will offer treatments which feature products by Swedish skincare brand Kerstin Florian. This luxurious gem also aims to leave a minimal environmental footprint.
Probably one of the most fab ways to experience the northern lights!