Why do you travel? Is it simply to “fly and flop” on a sun lounger and forget about your inbox for a few days? For a growing number of travellers, that’s no longer enough.

I’m not going to deny the joys of a cocktail by the beach, but is that enough to justify the cost — financial or ecological, you choose — of jetting across the globe? Right now, the smart money’s on “no”, as the travel industry wakes up to the fact that personal fulfilment has become the new luxury.

That’s the opinion of the respected Megatrends Defining Travel in 2018 report released by US publisher Skift last year. Skift first flagged the rise of experiential travel — that craving for authentic, transformative experiences — back in 2014. Half a decade on, we’ve come even further.

“For luxury travellers, an experience in itself is no longer enough,” Meghan Carty writes in the report. “The personal fulfilment and self-improvement one gains from an experience are taking precedence, and luxury brands can help travellers reach this goal.”

Whether it’s focusing on your photography or brushing up on your Russian, self-improvement takes many shapes. But food is the most obvious of them all. We all have to eat, so culinary education has become the gateway activity for learning a little on holiday.

Why vegetate by the pool when you could be discovering the intricacies of Italian olive oil in Liguria or honing your tapas skills with the resident chefs at Malaga’s El Carligto Estate? Dubai might feel anodyne, but in the company of local guide Arva Ahmed, the immigrant history of the city’s Deira district comes to life in a collision of Middle-Eastern culinary influences.