Earlier this year, Virgin’s billionaire CEO Richard Branson announced that his company’s space tourism arm Virgin Galactic was scheduled to send him into space in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing last month. That hasn’t happened but the company has opened the world’s first commercial space terminal in New Mexico in the US to provide future travellers who are able to fork out $250,000 (R3.8-million) for the pleasure of a flight to space somewhere suitably luxurious to bide their time before their adventure.

Designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners and situated on 18,000 acres of state trust land in New Mexico, Virgin’s suitably, if unimaginatively, named “Gateway to Space” terminal occupies about 62,245m and boasts a hangar, mission control and, of course, a luxury lounge area with all the mod cons for future space travellers.