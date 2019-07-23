The last place you visited? Tulum in Mexico. We explored and climbed to the summit of the Mayan ruins in Coba, swam in the luminous turquoise waters of underwater caves, indulged in magnificent Mayan cuisine, lazed in embellished hammocks, experienced sensory immersions with burning copal incense by mystic shamans, and swayed to rhythmic melodies and aromatic fragrances.

Why there? Although I have been to other parts of Mexico before, Tulum was on my bucket list, and then my husband surprised me for our milestone wedding anniversary in December.

What’s next? Peru, India, Portugal, Morocco, and Cappadocia, Turkey.

Books binged on during your last flight? On my recent flight to the US, I read Stealing Fire by Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal, as well as The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*&#k by blogger Mark Manson.

Flying tips? It’s imperative to keep hydrated, both with lots of water and with a rich moisturiser — I like to use La Mer for my skin. Also, get comfortable quickly with slippers, loose schloomphy clothing, and soothing music to inspire relaxing, soulful moments. And I always do my cross and say a fervent prayer to God for safe arrivals.

Best African destination? Mozambique. My friends own a stunning villa at Vila do Paraiso in Vilanculos, and we’ve often gone sailing, snorkelling, fishing and fun-seeking in this majestic place. Only two hours from home, it’s one of my favourite locations to escape the chaos of Johannesburg. Oh, and did I mention the sleeping?

Fave business class lounge? Not to be biased because my company manages the food-and-beverage hospitality for the Standard Bank Library Lounge and Café Blue at OR Tambo airport, but the lounge truly is world-class in terms of its gourmet à la carte offering, superb interior design, and amiable service — definitely my favourite globally. (Ed’s note: it really is excellent)

Travel beauty essentials? I love my Evian facial spritz to hydrate my skin, cashmere socks for in-flight comfort, spearmint Dentyne gum, and a petite bottle of Portrait of a Lady perfume by Frederic Malle to keep me smelling fresh and fragrant.

Restaurant you’d travel to just to eat at? Alinea in Chicago — chef Grant Achatz is a legend.