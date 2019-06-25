The way in which we travel and experience the places we go to has changed dramatically over the past decade. Technology has been a vital turnkey, especially apps like Uber, Velocity and Airbnb. The latter has gone on to dominate the way we rent and share spaces on business trips or vacations. Traditional mediums for booking hotel and other stays are becoming part of a bygone era – people want efficient booking services that put them in control and allow them to see places first-hand and secure them in a matter of minutes. Throw in a unique experience, and you’re in the butter!

Founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia had the idea some 11 years ago to inflate three airbeds in their living room in San Francisco. And voila – Airbnb was born. The company has come a long way since then: from airbeds, spare rooms and entire homes to Airbnb Plus, boutique hotels and, launched today, Airbnb Luxe.