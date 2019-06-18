The last place you visited? New York and Chicago in the US. My partner, Mary Sibande, was invited by Columbia University as a resident artist, and I went to support her. I was also preparing for an exhibition at the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, where my work was being exhibited with Gallery Afronova.

What’s next? London in October for the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair and possibly Venice for the Biennale.

Books and series you binged on your last flight? Netflix’s Star Trek: Discovery and Jacques Rancière’s The Future of the Image and Conceptual Art by Paul Wood.

Flying essential? My iPhone: I use it as a mobile visual studio. Oh, and two or three books on art.

Best African destination? Mozambique in my mid-20s. I spent some time in Inhambane and crazy nights in Maputo with artist Goncalo Mabunda.

Fave business-class lounge? Emirates.