The last place you visited? Swellendam. After our wedding in Johannesburg, my husband Jonas and I acted as tour guides to 20 family and friends in Cape Town. We then decided to take a few days off for ourselves. We stayed in a cabin on a berry farm with its own small lake and mountains for hiking — and no cellphone reception.
What’s next on the list? Colmar, a two-hour train ride from Zurich. It’s in the Alsace Wine Region in France.
Podcast and book to binge on during your next trip? Women Who Run with Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. I also hope to catch up on Milisuthando Bongela and Athambile Masola’s podcast on uMoya: on African Spirituality.
Business class of choice? My husband travels a lot for work, so he is a Swiss Frequent Flyer. Swiss Business Class is pretty premium.
Business-class lounge? I’d go so far as to say the FNB Slow Lounge in Johannesburg is better than Swiss Lounges. The design and styling really speaks to me.
What would you never leave home without? My phone, travel binder, hand cream, and a good hat for bad travel-hair days!
Best African destination? Beyond South Africa, it must be Namibia. It’s close, but with a completely different landscape and experience. The national Parks (we visited Etosha) are great, but the desert really captured my heart.
Essential travel tech? Powerbanks for our phones, a million cables just in case, and Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speakers. I love them and they’re waterproof.
Travel beauty kit? I am an Aēsop fiend and it has travel-sized products. So, I always have its Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm and Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol with me.
Restaurant you’d travel anywhere to experience? In South Africa it was Ash Heeger’s old restaurant, Ash. It’s closed now, sadly, but wowee!
Top meal you’ve eaten on a trip? In Argentina, we hiked through a national park in Patagonia. Our hike ended at a sheep farm and we had local lamb — absolutely delicious.
Great destination for foodies? We were privileged enough to get a booking at Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. As a result of that restaurant, I think, there is a wonderful food scene in this town. There are only tasting menu-style restaurants, but also those serving wholesome, traditional, Italian-style fare with the best ingredients from the region.
Most disappointing travel spot? I found Tuscany and the wine region overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time.
And the biggest, best surprise? Lisbon, Portugal. It was never on my radar, but we went for a music festival and spent a few days exploring. What a relaxed, diverse, design-focused city, with the friendliest people.
Standout hotel? I’m drawn to hotels that are designed well, so Hotel Viu Milan was probably my favourite.
Your idea of a relaxing getaway? Great space, good bed, good views, good food, good wine, good friends, and no strict itinerary.
Dirty-weekend destination? Berlin!
Must-visit shops and restaurants? Fashion retailer & Other Stories, which isn’t in South Africa or Switzerland. When we’re home, we always go to the Pot Luck Club, Marble, and Wine Menu.
Top cultural spots? Beyond the usual suspects, I love the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town. For books, Shakespeare and Company in Paris and the Fondazione Prada in Milan and its bar — designed by Wes Anderson.
