The last place you visited? Swellendam. After our wedding in Johannesburg, my husband Jonas and I acted as tour guides to 20 family and friends in Cape Town. We then decided to take a few days off for ourselves. We stayed in a cabin on a berry farm with its own small lake and mountains for hiking — and no cellphone reception.

What’s next on the list? Colmar, a two-hour train ride from Zurich. It’s in the Alsace Wine Region in France.

Podcast and book to binge on during your next trip? Women Who Run with Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. I also hope to catch up on Milisuthando Bongela and Athambile Masola’s podcast on uMoya: on African Spirituality.