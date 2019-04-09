When Yvonne Messenger — the owner of Exacc Consulting, which provides outsourced financial-director solutions for private-wealth clients and smaller entrepreneurial startups — and her husband Scott aren’t hard at the grind, they hit the road: exploring, eating, and being active. Here’s her guide to grand getaways.

Last place you visited? Hawaii, via Japan.

Why did you choose it? My husband is turning 40 this year, and Hawaii was top of his bucket list, so we decided to celebrate by travelling. I struggle with long, back-to-back flights, and we decided Japan would be a good culture-and-foodie stopover destination for a couple of days.

What’s next on the list? Northern Atolls, the Maldives.