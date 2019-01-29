Exciting innovations are expected within the tech travel sector in 2019. Most journeys begin and end seamlessly in the palm of a hand and there is an app to assist with every aspect of a trip to suit every type of traveller, no matter their smartphone IQ.

From scrolling through destination galleries on Instagram, tapping up-to-the-minute weather reports or creating bespoke itineraries, apps are a winner for holistic holiday planning. Generic e-brochures are being eclipsed in favour of paperless digi- guides, and voice maps (self-guided audio tours) provide an excellent way to explore solo and at one’s own pace.

More personalised attention is expected as AI (artificial intelligence) collates behavioural data gleaned through cookies, Facebook posts and other info- sharing sources, with individualised touring suggestions sent straight to mobile.