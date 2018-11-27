The problem with travel today is that it’s easy to leave your mind at home. Once, it was difficult to keep up with the news in your own country. You might glean something from CNN or BBC World News, but you were otherwise stuck with local papers and TV stations, if you could understand them.

Now, with Twitter, WhatsApp and all your usual news sources on your phone, you can wake up to the latest White House or Brexit outrage and, linking from one story to another, spend every spare moment on them.

It is a pity not to have your thoughts on the country you are visiting, which is why I have adopted an “at least one book per trip” policy. I search out a novel or piece of non-fiction that will help me understand the place. If you start reading it on the flight or train there, you can arrive fully immersed.