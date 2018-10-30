And yet, Carv is surprisingly addictive. Even on the free-ski mode I find myself concentrating hard on every turn in order to up my score for the run — especially given the league table feature that ranks you against other users in real time, whether they be alongside you or anywhere else in the world. A combination of barometer and GPS tells the system when we are taking a lift, and on the T-bar Grant and I compare scores. (He skis at speed and spends much of the time waiting for me at the bottom — “I started a company that analyses turns but I really like going straight.”).

Warmed up, I begin on Carv’s drills. First a session on edging. I start on level 12 of 20, and will go up to the next level only if 16 out of 20 consecutive turns meet the standard. I quickly start to hear the gratifying chimes, but then the voice warns “Try not to make an A-frame with your legs”. This is a bolt from the blue: after years of struggle I thought I had long since ironed out my A-frame — when inside knee moves to meet the outer as you turn. That the system picks out this failing is as impressive as it is dispiriting. It’s also uncanny — I can’t escape the feeling that it is somehow watching me. (In fact, Grant tells me later, the A-frame is inferred because of a disparity in the angle of my inner and outer ski.)

The 48 pressure sensors under each foot can tell if your weight is forward or back at the right point of the turn and whether you are transferring the weight smoothly from ski to ski. The movement of the phone in your jacket pocket can tell if your upper body position is correctly facing the fall line. An accelerometer, gyroscope and electronic compass, hidden in a tiny chip under each instep, can monitor edge angles, tempo, the symmetry of turns and much more. But finally, with a “Great job!” Carv announces I have completed the level, and by tapping my glove on my earphone twice, I move up to the next one.

So far, professionals have been positive — both racers, including British number one Dave Ryding and former US moguls world champion Jeremy Bloom, and instructors. When the company launched a Kickstarter campaign, members of the US ski team and the Professional Ski Instructors of America association saw it and invited Grant and Reddy to a training camp in California. Some of the PSIA’s star skiers, including Jonathan Ballou, head of the Aspen ski school, have helped develop the drills and skied with the system to provide benchmark data. “I guess you could say they are turkeys voting for Christmas,” says Grant, “but I think they genuinely just want to get more people into skiing.”

Carv can’t predict avalanches, so you’ll still need a guide or instructor off piste. It can’t teach beginners, it can’t direct you to the best mountain restaurants, it can’t carry your skis and it certainly can’t flirt in an endearing French accent. But it does win on price: a single day with a private instructor would typically cost about £500 in the Alps, much more in the US. If bought before December, Carv’s footbeds and app cost £229 — and the company is in discussions with major bootmakers to incorporate the technology into off-the-shelf “smart boots”, for both retail and rental. Beyond that, there are other potential applications in sports such as cycling, running and golf, as well as in medicine. The sensors are already being incorporated in the braces used to treat scoliosis, to give doctors quantifiable data rather than relying on patient interviews.

Even at those prices, instructors’ jobs are probably safe for now — Carv is more an added extra for the keen intermediate eager to accelerate their progress. But it is learning all the time — every turn you have ever made is stored in its servers, so the programme can begin to identify which instructions and drills you respond best to, as well as comparing you to other skiers of a similar type. Grant makes comparisons with the way Spotify gets to know what kind of music users like, and the way AI is being used by education companies. “The endgame is that everything is optimised just for you,” he says.

At the end of the day we take the series of cable cars back down to the valley, from winter back to summer — in the car park it is 21C and there is a smell of warm hay. Google and its billions may not have come knocking just yet — Grant and Reddy are staying in the cheapest hotel in town — but there’s little doubt the information age has arrived in the mountains.

DETAILS

Tom Robbins was a guest of Inghams and the Tirol tourist board. Inghams offers a week’s stay at the four-star Alpenhotel Kramerwirt in Mayrhofen, just down the valley from Hintertux, from £839 per person, half-board including flights from London and transfers. For more info visit Carv.

