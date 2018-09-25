David de Rothschild’s trip to Antarctica began with him setting his pants on fire and nearly ended when he fell into a crevasse.

Yet the 40-year-old heir to the European banking fortune still thinks there is much to be said for going to the place that almost killed him.

“It resets you, it leaves this kind of indelible mark on your spirit,” he says. “You come back, and you feel that you have unlocked something very primal.”

Mr de Rothschild was only 26 when he managed to talk his way on to a team of trekkers planning to cross Antarctica by ski, kite and foot in 2004.

They arrived in the middle of a storm that kept them ice-bound for a couple of weeks, which is where he first hit trouble. Walking into a mess tent one day, he remembers thinking: “God, it really smells of plastic in here.” A heater he had not seen had begun to melt his trousers, he says. “So there I am, about to head off on this expedition, and I’d set my pants on fire.”

It got worse once the trip began. One windy day, he stopped about 100m away from the rest of the group behind his sled, took a few steps and suddenly found himself hanging chest-deep in a crevasse above a bottomless blue void. The wind carried off his screams for help. The others could see his head behind the sled and thought he was sitting down for a rest. Eventually he managed to edge himself out to safety but it was, he says, “a pretty scary moment”.