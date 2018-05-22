Sometime around 2012, standing next to our picture editor, I realised we had a problem. We were laying out photographs for a story about the latest buzzing district of some big western city. The shots were new and yet oddly familiar. The bars had bare-brick walls and exposed-filament bulbs, polished concrete floors and encaustic tiles. The hotels had pink walls, mid-century furniture, lights by Jieldé or Lampe Gras and an abundance of succulents. We could have been looking at London or New York, Sydney or Paris — everywhere, it dawned on us, was starting to look the same.

Of course there have always been trends in architecture and interior design, in food and fashion — think of Art Deco sweeping luxury hotels and liners in the 1930s. But this is different, in both speed and scale. Today’s trends circle the world with viral efficiency, borne by ever growing numbers of travellers but more importantly by Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr. They span social strata and star ratings, working their way simultaneously into pop-up dive bars and the most lavish hotels.

Take the humble flat white, first mentioned in a British newspaper in 2001, when a travel piece about Melbourne in The Observer (wrongly) told readers it was “a milky filter coffee”. By the late noughties it was available in a few coffee bars in Soho, but still referred to in newspapers with quotation marks and parenthetical explanations. Then suddenly it was in every city, every chain café, even McDonald’s. What might previously have been a small part of the local colour that animated a visit to Melbourne is now so ubiquitous as to be unworthy of mention.