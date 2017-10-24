What draws us out into the wild, away from what has become our new "natural" habitat? The creators of the cabins, shacks and shelters featured in The Hinterland reveal the answers, all of them sharing a desire to part from the busyness of urban life and to rekindle a lost connection with nature. They have done so in a variety of ways, with great sensitivity to both setting and style.

Below, we offer a small taste of what the book has inside...

1) THE QUAYSIDE EXPLORER'S SHELTER

Four cabins teeter over the deep blue waters of Manshausen Island in Norway, the site for each once a quay for the island's fishing trade. The cabins were commissioned by well-known Polar explorer Børge Ousland for use by other Arctic Circle explorers and outdoor devotees and were designed by architect Snorre Stinessen.

Glazed with floor to ceiling windows at the front and clad at the rear, each has a simple anatomy, employing a double layer of timber in which the outside greys over time and the inside remains blonde.

Just like the structures, the interiors are as unobtrusive as possible... clean and calm in yet more wood, allowing the awe-inspiring scenery to be the star of the show.