Four years ago, Arianna Huffington — author, businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post — urged us to take bedtime more seriously in her book The Sleep Revolution. Years before that, she had already started promoting its value, including improved immune system, healthier brain function, boosted emotional wellbeing, better balanced hormones, quicker cell repair and so much more. As did a champion of nap time, Tricia Hersey — poet, performance artist, activist and founder of The Nap Ministry. Rest, as she said, is “a form of resistance”.

Whether napping or sleeping , not all of us find it easy to nod off without a little help from some aids and rituals. According to Business Tech using data from Sleep Cycle, an app that tracks your snooze patterns, only 27% of South Africans get the recommended eight hours of slumber, so we need all the assistance we can get. One particular helper has captured our attention of late. The weighted blanket, aka the gravity blanket. It’s not the newest kid on the block, but it’s only recently gone mainstream thanks to growing trends in wellness and wellbeing — and it’s easy to add to your online shopping cart.