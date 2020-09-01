Saint Laurent has a particular knack for turning everyday items into something extravagant and other-worldly. Under its Rive Droite umbrella, the maison has elevated everything from the classic drinking straw to the Rubik’s cube to condoms (yes, even condoms). Rive Droite is the brand’s extension for limited-edition luxury goods, and adding to its line-up is the extremely desirable Marble Turntable.

Developed in collaboration with turntable designer Pierre Riffaud, this vinyl table is more than just an audacious gimmick — it’s legit, for even the most discerning audiophiles.

Considered the master of vinyl design, Riffaud has been crafting turntables that combine beautiful design, quality materials and technical brilliance for more than 30 years. Speaking to Riffaud’s ability, Saint Laurent says “Riffaud’s turntables are compared to high-fashion technology”. It makes sense, then, that he was tasked with bringing his skill to the table.