Apple Watch Series 5.
Image: Apple

Every gentleman deserves the best possible equipment in these trying times. Stuff publisher Toby Shapshak reviews the top five tech toys launched this year.

1. Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular

With an electronic sim (or eSim), the Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular connects directly to Vodacom’s network as if it were a phone. Calls to and from your normal number are rerouted to the watch, which syncs with Bluetooth earbuds. Ideal for exercise.

Image: Supplied

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Who doesn’t want a camera with these lenses? A 108 megapixel (MP) Isocell main sensor, backed up by a 12MP ultra-wide and a  48MP telephoto sensor.

Image: Supplied

3. Jabra Elite Active 75t

Because sportspeople sweat so much, Danish audio experts Jabra have made an Active edition of its amazing earbuds. Excellent sound quality, great battery life, and easy-to-use buttons make them my personal favourite.

Image: Supplied

4. Sonos Arc

The latest TV companion speaker from Sonos is a must-have for decent sound on an ultrathin television. It has 11 high-fidelity drivers that produce great sounds, while the app allows you to mute loud noises at night but boost inaudible dialogue.

Image: Supplied

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

At last Microsoft is selling its excellent range of tablets and laptops in South Africa. The Surface Pro 7 is a powerful tablet that will give Apple’s iPad Pro a good run for its money. With a smart keyboard and stylus, the Surface Pro 7 aims to be the ideal combination of both devices.

Image: Supplied

