Every gentleman deserves the best possible equipment in these trying times. Stuff publisher Toby Shapshak reviews the top five tech toys launched this year.

1. Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular

With an electronic sim (or eSim), the Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular connects directly to Vodacom’s network as if it were a phone. Calls to and from your normal number are rerouted to the watch, which syncs with Bluetooth earbuds. Ideal for exercise.