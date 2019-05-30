Light and sound - two natural phenomena that have enthralled scientists and normal folk alike for centuries. Beautiful in all its force. So, what happens, when a lighting guru partners with a luxury electronics company to create a speaker? The result is an acoustic masterpiece.

Known for making bespoke high-end tech products, Bang & Olufsen has collaborated with acclaimed lighting designer Michael Anastassiades to create a one-of-a-kind home speaker, the Beosound Edge.

The speaker looks like a giant coin balancing on its side – one to be played with, the Danish brand explains. Minimalist in its design, the Beosound Edge is made from natural materials that honour the Scandinavian aesthetic. The matte black fabric cover, encircled by an aluminium hoop, allows for the 360-degree, room-filling new Directional Sound Control.