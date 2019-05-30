The Beosound Edge.
Light and sound - two natural phenomena that have enthralled scientists and normal folk alike for centuries. Beautiful in all its force. So, what happens, when a lighting guru partners with a luxury electronics company to create a speaker? The result is an acoustic masterpiece.

Known for making bespoke high-end tech products, Bang & Olufsen has collaborated with acclaimed lighting designer Michael Anastassiades to create a one-of-a-kind home speaker, the Beosound Edge.

The speaker looks like a giant coin balancing on its side – one to be played with, the Danish brand explains. Minimalist in its design, the Beosound Edge is made from natural materials that honour the Scandinavian aesthetic. The matte black fabric cover, encircled by an aluminium hoop, allows for the 360-degree, room-filling new Directional Sound Control.

This smart speaker has proximity sensors which can detect when you’re nearby and will, as if by magic, discreetly illuminate the touch interface. Its gravity-defying specifications allow you to roll it forwards or backwards (or up and down if placed on a wall) – adjusting the volume as you do – and it will then roll back into position. Stream music your way, any way, via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth or Chromecast. It’s pure, simple and exceptional.

The Beosound Edge comes in silver, bronze and brass tones and is available at Bang & Olufsen stores at R56 630.

