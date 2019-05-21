With cellphones, there are very few things consumers actually care about. Things like price and battery life are important, but often it’s the camera that we are most concerned about.

We took the two biggest Android phone rivals on a trip to Port Elizabeth and Tsitsikamma and pitted them against each other, head to head, with straight-out-of-the camera results. No professional trickery, no special modes, no Photoshop. Sure, the Huawei has a ISO higher than a professional camera and a night mode that’s hard to beat but the Samsung has the ability to make even my face look like an angel’s, however, we know that, when the wine hits the glass and when the tunes begin to play, we just open up that camera in “normal” mode and shoot from the hip.

For comparison purposes, the Samsung S10 + shots will be on the right and the Huawei P30 Pro’s on the left.

FOOD

We eat with our eyes and we ’Gram with them too. Don’t pretend we don’t order food based on what it looks like and, in this case, the cameras make the food look good.