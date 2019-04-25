I have tried, I promise you I have, every single electric toothbrush imaginable. Hard aggressive bristle action, over-the-top powerful electric toothbrushes – even a Barbie kid’s toothbrush – but they always landed up being lifeless when I needed them. I once even lost a charger in Copenhagen and had to brush with a tiny toothbrush head for the rest of the trip. It was a struggle that ended in me surrendering to a soft-bristled, all-black, old-fashioned number.

That is until I heard about Quip. Quip is the latest line of monthly deliverable toiletry offerings and has become a sensation in the US. You can pretty much mail order your life via the US postal service – must be nice – and now you can order your toothbrush too.

The designer of this beautifully sleek brush was inspired by a visit to his dental hygienist where he learnt the key to good oral health is relatively simple – if you give people the tools to do it. You have to change your toothbrush regularly, be less abrasive, massage your gums, give enough attention to each segment of your mouth – and not forget about your tongue.