What is it? Apple TV+ will feature original TV shows and movies created by the company. It will be collaborating with some pretty big names – Oprah, Reece Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg to name a few – as well as networks. Apple TV Channels will be a la carte subscription-based, giving users access to platforms like HBO, Starz and Showtime.

How much? No one knows yet.

What type of original shows can we look forward to?

Oprah is set to bring two documentaries - Toxic Labour , about workplace harassment, and an as yet untitled one on mental health – as well as something linked to her popular book club.

Spielberg’s reboot of Amazing Stories .

. The Morning Show sitcom with Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

How do you use it? Apple TV+ will run inside the revived Apple TV app, available on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch and Macs.

When does it launch? Apple announced they would launch the service “during Autumn”, so later this year. Whether this applies to South Africa is still to be determined.

Is it really competition for Netflix and Amazon? Eish. Who knows at this point? With its limited availability on Apple products only, and the vague details given by the company, it’s hard to say. The service is also not going to feature licensed content, like its competitors do, so no Hollywood hits or series.

What we can say is that with 360-million subscribers to existing Apple products, the base is already high. And with backing from names like Oprah and co, there’s got to be some method in Apple’s madness entering the already-oversaturated content-streaming sector. Pricing will also play a big role in how it fares.

Bonus: The service will be ad free and will allow users to download the content to watch offline. There is also a family sharing option (up to six members), allowing users to share Apple TV+ and subscriptions.

APPLE TV APP

The Apple TV app was launched in 2016 as a sort of TV guide, recommending shows from other platforms across the movies, sports, news spectrum. On March 22, it was re-introduced with a few tweaks.