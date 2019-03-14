Okay, It's 2019 and e-commerce is not a new thing - we get that. Amazon has been playing this game since 1991. But, since then, the nature of this online buying-and-selling beast has changed massively, with innovations coming to the fore faster than you can say, “Jeff Bezos.” Cue luxury providers, who see the value in this booming industry and want a piece of the pie.

Buying a car can be a schlep - endless back-and-forth, mounds of research, visiting this dealer and that dealer ... Enter Polestar and Tesla, the two companies who want to revolutionise the way we do this.

1. TESLA

Although Elon Musk of Tesla is forever changing gear (ha, ha!), he pioneered this online-only sales strategy for car buying. Musk had said Tesla would close its brick-and-mortar stores, however, that decision has been reversed. The stores will remain open but they will drive online sales as well, in an attempt to improve financial sustainability.