Last night Samsung threw a lot of phones – and more – at us to celebrate its 10th anniversary of the Galaxy phone range (and 25 years of being in South Africa.)

There is a lot of ground to cover so here we go ...

1. SAMSUNG GALAXY FOLD

The one we have all been waiting for was finally – properly – revealed to us. With a 4.6inch front display the phone folds open like a book, opening to a 7.3 inch display thanks to a specially designed unbreakable hinge.

The glass bends as promised, and seamlessly communicates between the front and the middle displays thanks to App continuity. So basically, if Google Maps is open in the front, the map will open up on the inside when you fold it open.