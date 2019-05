We all know Karl loves his music – after all, he designed special Louis Vuitton luggage for his iPods. Now, Fendi is bringing you calf leather, palladium-finished metalware sound sensations - Bluetooth headphones that come in snug mustard wireless-charging case with a big, fat F on it.

Sure, they will set you back a cool R8 000, R5 200 more than Apple AirPods, but they are infinitely sexier.