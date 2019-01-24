The whole $1,000 (roughly R14,000) package comes in a sexy little carrying case that charges the earbuds for you. It gives you 10 hours of battery life, which translates to up to 3,5 hours of play.
Finally, there might be real competition for Apple’s covetable AirPods.
It is a curious thing that we don’t have more big luxury fashion brands playing in the tech space. Dior recently took a stab at a VR headset to give users the ultimate backstage pass. Hermès continues to make multi-wrap straps for the Apple Watch, the biggest selling watch in the world, and Sephora now enables you try on their make-up with your phone. There’s also Dolce and Gabbana’s Smeg collection. And that’s pretty much it.
Hopefully, the Horizon earphones, and the inclusion of Rihanna in the LVMH stable, mean more bolds steps will be taken in the evolution of chic tech.