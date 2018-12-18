BIGGEST WASTE OF MONEY: IPHONE XS MAX 512GB
I know it’s not the importers’ fault that Tim Cook is a greedy guy but R32K for a phone is ridiculous. There was no justification for Apple to charge that price - except they know people are so brand loyal they will pay it. The 128GB is all you need.
BEST PHONE: HUAWEI MATE20 PRO
Sorry, ’Merica! Ban it all you like but this phone is fantastic. From the handling and design to the Leica camera, the other Leica camera and that other wide-lens Leica camera, the newest Mate is a work of modern tech art. Plus, it comes in R15K under the previously mentioned phone. Shrug emoji - it is what it is.