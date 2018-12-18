In December, it is our job to consider all the nice shiny things we got to play with during the year, rank them - and have you disagree with us in the comments section. It is a good tradition; let’s get started.

BEST BRAND YOU HAVEN’T HEARD OF: SKYWORTH TVS

It’s like an Apple TV inside your TV… but Android. This TV experience cuts out the middle man and delivers content directly to you and for the surprisingly reasonable price range of R3,499 to R20,000, depending on screen size.