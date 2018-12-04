You’ve had a long, irritating day full of miscommunications, misunderstandings and missed deadlines. You finally make it home after sitting in two hours of traffic. Your significant other – also burnt out, annoyed and at the end of their tether – is at home trying to wind down and catch a moment of calm. You exchange a kiss, pour a glass of wine and ask that inevitable opening end-of-the-day domestic question, “So, how was your day?”

Five hours later and you are not talking to each other because you only asked the question out of obligation and didn’t listen to a single detail and, as usual, just wanted to talk about yourself. You’re both tired of each other’s selfishness and this isn’t working and maybe you should sleep on the couch, OK fine.

As you drag your duvet and pillow over to the lounge and collapse, ready for a night of anxious insomnia, self-loathing and back pain, you remember to ask your home-listening device to turn off the lights. Alexa obliges but, just as you’re about to put your head down, it begins to analyse your five-hour fight, offer suggestions as to what you could have said and solutions to your relationship problems.