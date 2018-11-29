Are we there yet? Have we finally arrived at the part of the year where we can shamelessly enjoy ourselves and ignore cabinet reshuffles, our dwindling bank balances and bosses’ phone calls?

It’s time to make the best of the glorious warm weather and holiday in style. In order to do that best, pack your luggage or boot with the best gadgets money can buy.

1. BOBBY ANTI-THEFT LAPTOP BACKPACK BY XD DESIGN

Sure, we could recommend a power bank but why not make your bag charge your phone for you?

This gender neutral and not at all ugly backpack has a pocket for every occasion and is designed to keep your stuff safe as a result of its hidden zipping mechanism.

Having been pickpocketed, I can attest this is a nice feature to have.