The longer battery life is always a welcome feature as is being able to charge your phone to 70% in 30 minutes. Now, your phone can wirelessly charge other objects and other phones – that’ll be helpful for your iPhone carrying friends.

Other new features – which are more weird and creepy than necessary – include the AI’s ability to scour your gallery, messages or the sites you visit to 'guide' your online purchases. Also, your camera and AI made even better friends so when you want to take travel photos of historical landmarks to make your followers jealous, historical info will pop up on your screen, And if that wasn’t enough, now all your foodstagrams will have a calorie count. Geez.

You can now also 3D scan toys and bring them to life. Because aren't those the dreams that the Chucky film franchise were built on?

“Smartphones are an important entrance to the digital world. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is designed to be the best ‘mate’ of its users, accompanying and empowering them to enjoy a richer, more fulfilled life with their higher intelligence, unparalleled battery life and powerful camera performance,” concludes Mohamed.

All this on the Pro will fetch you back R18,999m preorders are open now and the first 500 to order will get a Huawei GT classic watch valued at R5,499