Tuesday saw the local launch of the Huawei Mate 20 series, the Chinese answer to Korea and Silicon Valley's perpetuating tech one up mentality.

“The Huawei Mate 20 series offers consumers a compelling combination of powerful artificial intelligence (AI), flagship performance, longer battery life, advanced security, a greater videography and photography experience, and more — all wrapped in a sophisticated design. It is the ultimate device made for those who will not settle for anything less than perfection,” notes Akhram Mohamed, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.

In the last two years the Chinese brand has cemented itself as real contender not only on a global scale but on a local one, with their phones resonating with buyers due to their superior performance, multitudes of Leica cameras and competitive price points. And for now, on paper, it seems like the new Mate range will continue this trend.