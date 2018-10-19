Netflix’s shares have now gained around 81% in value this year and are worth 6 times what they were at the beginning of 2015. The share price reached a 10% increase of $381.21 p/share by the close of trading on Wednesday. The growth of subscribers in India and the rest of Asia are seen to be significant factors in the increase of subscribers. Netflix’s increasing success on the awards circuit and the release of several new seasons of some of its cornerstone shows this quarter – including Orange is the New Black, Ozark, Marvel’s Luke Cage and Bojack Horseman – have also helped to push up the numbers.

The company announced earlier this year that it plans to spend $8 billion on content this year – way more than its rivals Amazon and HBO. With third quarter profits of $403 million this year, compared to $129.6 million for the same period last year and a total valuation of $153 billion – making it more valuable than 21st Century Fox and almost as valuable as Disney – it seems that there’s no stopping Netflix in its quest for global domination of the media sector.

Whether or not the market will continue to reflect that remains to be seen but for now you can kick yourself for not buying $1,000 worth of Netflix stock back in 2007 because according to a recent CNBC article that investment would now be worth $108,000 and all you would have had to do to make that profit would be to Netflix and chill.