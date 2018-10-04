1. BANG & OLUFSEN BEOLIT 17
The Danish brand has consistently produced some of the most desirable audio-visual systems in the world and with the Beolit 17 it has another winner.
I was impressed by the deep, quality sound of this portable Bluetooth speaker. The 360 degree sound makes it great for outside use. The quality brushed-aluminum cover, with a beautiful leather strap and a rubber base, gives the speaker a luxe feel.
The Beolit connected with my iPhone, iPad and MacBook seamlessly and quickly, and can be controlled via the free Beoplay App.
Play time is an impressive 24 hours, if played moderately. Price: R8,799.99.
2. BOSE SOUNDLINK REVOLVE+
This speaker weighs only 0.9kg and is 18.4cm high - I could hold it comfortably in my hand - but it packs a punchy sound. It has a handle at the top for easy carrying.
The speaker offers 360 sound and is pretty impressive when played indoors and outdoors. Attach the speaker to a tripod and experience true audio bliss.
Added bonus? You can also use it as a speakerphone to pick up calls and it can connect with Siri and Google Now.
Play time is a respectable 16 hours, if played moderately. Price: R7,200.00.
3. MARSHALL KILBURN
The retro design gives this speaker an old-school, chic feel. The Kilburn produces a deep, quality multi-directional sound that impressed both indoors and outdoors.
At 3kg, the speaker weighs a bit more than the 2.6kg Beolit but is easily portable, and comes with a detachable leather handle reminiscent of a guitar strap. Perfect the sound via the controls on top of the speaker.
Play time is a respectable 20 hours, if played moderately. Price: R3,999.99.
4. ALTEC LANSING EARTH BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
This speaker has a sleek, futuristic look and touch-sensitive control buttons. The case is made of high-quality plastic. It produces excellent, clear sound and can also take calls.
Play time is 6 hours. Price: R2,999.95
5. SPLURGE: DEVIALET PHANTOM GOLD
The French Company is revolutionizing the way we listen to music with the Devialet Phantom Gold. This sexy audio piece of actual gold sounds as good as it looks.
At 11kg, this speaker packs – in my opinion – the best bass and excellent sound quality, offering a dynamic soundstage right across the music spectrum.
The speaker connects to Wifi or an Ethernet cable, and is also able to connect via Bluetooth. Through their app, Devialet Spark (which is compatible with iOS and Android), you can make use of Spotify, Soundcloud, Deezer and Tidal.
Playtime can last up to a week, if played moderately. Price: R45,990.00.