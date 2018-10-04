1. BANG & OLUFSEN BEOLIT 17

The Danish brand has consistently produced some of the most desirable audio-visual systems in the world and with the Beolit 17 it has another winner.

I was impressed by the deep, quality sound of this portable Bluetooth speaker. The 360 degree sound makes it great for outside use. The quality brushed-aluminum cover, with a beautiful leather strap and a rubber base, gives the speaker a luxe feel.

The Beolit connected with my iPhone, iPad and MacBook seamlessly and quickly, and can be controlled via the free Beoplay App.

Play time is an impressive 24 hours, if played moderately. Price: R8,799.99.