Elon Musk has pledged to send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a trip around the moon in 2023 on Musk’s Space X Big Falcon Rocket, which at present, has not been tested. The Japanese mastermind of fashion retail website, Zozo, is over the moon about the prospect and has launched a project he’s calling #dearMoon, which will see artists accompany him into the great beyond to be “inspired as they never have before.”
According to the projects website, Maezawa will select “a painter, musician, film director and fashion designer,” to participate in his “awe-inspiring global art project.”
WATCH | SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System:
As Maezawa sees it, he “chooses to go to the moon with artists… just a little earlier than everyone else.” After all, as the billionaire muses on the projects site: "If Pablo Picasso had been able to see the moon up-close, what kind of paintings would he have drawn? If John Lennon could have seen the curvature of the Earth, what kind of songs would he have written? If they had gone to space, how would the world have looked today?"
There’s no word yet on who the possible candidates might be for this proposed cosmic exhibition but you can be sure that the eccentric billionaire, former skateboarder and rock drummer is busy with the selection process.