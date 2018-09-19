As Maezawa sees it, he “chooses to go to the moon with artists… just a little earlier than everyone else.” After all, as the billionaire muses on the projects site: "If Pablo Picasso had been able to see the moon up-close, what kind of paintings would he have drawn? If John Lennon could have seen the curvature of the Earth, what kind of songs would he have written? If they had gone to space, how would the world have looked today?"

There’s no word yet on who the possible candidates might be for this proposed cosmic exhibition but you can be sure that the eccentric billionaire, former skateboarder and rock drummer is busy with the selection process.