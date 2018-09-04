Bixby is even more chirpy than she has ever been, ever ready to creepily spring into action at the mention of her name. Although not as “nice” or “charming” as Siri, she is still remains ever so efficient. Want to get an uber? Want to order food? Want to plan your next date? Want to organize your life on a profoundly creepy level without opening your phone or a single app? She’s on it like Alfred is for Batman.

It is nothing short of a really great phone. And flexes every muscle that the Korean giant has.

Let the record state that since last year I personally prefer the now second biggest hitter in the game Huawei when it comes to phones. The experience you get from their phones smart navigation thanks to their AI Kirin chipset’s just work for me. I say this having been an iPhone user for what seems like - the same amount of time Steve Jobs ignored his oldest daughter’s existence – forever. After 3 incarnations of the Apples 4-6S I have only recently found myself the proud owner of a Galaxy Note 9.

And guess what? It was easy. Switching to a vastly superior phone experience was easy. I never felt any prangs of longing for my old iOS. I never had to revisit my old phone to find any photos because thanks to the “plug in and play” transfer adapter Samsung gives you – for free – I had a complete perfect replica of my iPhone and my 120-odd-thousand photos on my Samsung in a matter of an hour. Sure this is a long time standard for the brand but no less an appreciated one.