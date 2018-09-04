Over the years there has been plenty of research into the effects of our increasingly touch-screen dominated world into what our phones and Ipads and computer screens are doing to us. But what if our screens and devices aren’t just increasing our risks of early blindness and being blackmailed by hackers? What if they are actually changing the circuits in our brains developed over 6,000 years ago for reading to the point where they may have knock-on consequences for the way that we and our children interact with the world on an emotional level?

That’s the question posed in a recent Guardian article by Maryanne Wolf the Director of the Centre for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice at the University of California Los Angeles. Wolf points out that when our brains developed the circuitry necessary to deal with the advent of literacy over 6,000 years ago, that the development of the “reading brain” enabled the development of “internalized knowledge, analogical reasoning, and inference: perspective-taking and empathy, critical analysis and the generation of insight.” These are fundamental skills necessary for human beings to function within society in relation to other humans and in Wolf’s analysis they may all be under threat from “digital-based modes of reading.”